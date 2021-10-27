Gov’t launches survey for informal settlements in Juba

The Ministry of Housing, Land and Urban Development has launched a survey for the areas affected by informal settlements and land grabbing in Juba.

This comes three months after President Salva Kiir established a technical committee tasked with settling rampant informal settlements in the capital.

According to officials from the ministry, the committee has been split into 10 sub-committees, with each consisting of 9 members.

The subcommittees – which are made up of officials from the national government and Central Equatoria State, and organized forces and community representatives – will target, among other areas, Rumbor, Referendum, Mia Saba, Gudele, Gumbo Sherikat and Mangateen.

Michael Chanjiek, the national minister of Housing, Land and Urban Development, said the committees are expected to begin the surveying activities on Thursday – starting with Garbor area in Mangala Payam.

He cautioned the surveyors to be transparent when registering the plots.

“This is to ensure that nobody does corruption. And if a person creates violence, the security personnel will instantly make a call for more forces, because someone is encouraging chaos,” Chanjiek told committee members.

“In all these, the chiefs of that area must be there.”

