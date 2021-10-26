Malakal town gets a new Mayor

The governor of Upper Nile state has appointed Koang Tharjath as the new mayor of Malakal town.

Governor Budhok Ayang appointed him in a gubernatorial decree announced last evening.

Tharjath who is also a member of the SPLM-IO, replaces Francis Anyang, who had been in the office since March this year.

In the same decree, the Governor made Francis Anyang deputy mayor for infrastructure.

And Peter Riak Thon was appointed deputy mayor for administration and finance.

Malakal town is a contested city between two major ethnic groups in the area – Apadang Dinka and Shilluk.

Observers believe that the latest appointments were made in an attempt to calm the situation.

