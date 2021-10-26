26th October 2021
Five die in Terekeka road accident

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 8 hours ago

Tarmacked section of Juba-Terekeka-Yirol-Rumbek road in Juba, capital of South Sudan, Feb. 16, 2021. (Xinhua/Denis Elamu)

Five people have reportedly died after a vehicle they were travelling in overturned on Juba-Terekeka road at the weekend.

The Commissioner of Terkeka County in Central Equatoria state says the incident happened at Meri-Lopikat area on Sunday.

James Lino says three people died on spot, while the other two succumbed to injuries while receiving treatment at a hospital on Monday.

“Five people died and five others were injured – most of whom were hospitalized,” Lino confirmed to Eye Radio.

He identified some of those who died in the Toyota Landcruiser with registration number SSD 840 BS as Sebit John, Tur Wol, aged 35 and 32, respectively.

Lino added that the driver had lost control of the vehicle, causing it to swerve several times before overturning.

Police have often blamed road accidents on reckless driving and bad road conditions in the country.

26th October 2021

