S Sudan urges Sudanese parties to dialogue after coup

South Sudan has called on the Sudanese people to go back to dialogue and to continue with the stability in their country.



The deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Deng Dau has also advised South Sudanese nationals in Sudan to stay indoors after the military leadership imposed a state of emergency.

Yesterday, the military in the neighboring Sudan dissolved the civilian government and arrested leaders, including Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.

Media reports suggest that at least 10 people were reported killed and dozens injured, many of them as a result of soldiers opening fire on protesters.

There is heavy security deployment and units have blocked the bridges connecting the city as protests reportedly entered into the second day today.

South Sudanese nationals in Sudan told Eye Radio they were living in fear over the matter.

There are, the UN says, over a million South Sudanese in Sudan, some of whom are students and refugees.

In response, Deng Dau, the deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation told the Dawn show that…

“We also encourage the Sudanese people to go back to dialogue and to continue with the stability in their country,” the deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation told Eye Radio.

“South Sudanese across Sudan or in Khartoum should follow the advice by the authorities of the Sudan so that they don’t get into problems. We hope that the situation will not go to the worst,”

“Our government is very concerned about the situation in Sudan as they have been also concerned about our situation during our difficult time. We equally express our deepest concern and we encourage our citizens to remain inside and to watch and to listen to the authorities.”

Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, a general who headed the Sovereign Council, a ruling body that had shared power between the military and civilians, said the military needed to protect the country’s safety and security.

According to the ministry of information there, Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was detained and moved to an undisclosed location after refusing to issue a statement in support of the takeover.

This reportedly prompted those opposed to the military takeover to take to the streets where gunfire and injuries were reported.

In Khartoum’s twin city Omdurman, the Reuters reported that young protesters barricaded streets and chanted in support of civilian rule, though blockages of phone and internet networks appeared to limit their ability to coordinate large gatherings.

Observers say Sudan has been on edge since a failed coup plot last month unleashed recriminations between military and civilian groups sharing power uneasily following the toppling of long-serving ruler Omar al-Bashir two years ago.

