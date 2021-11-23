Health workers at Bor hospital receive October incentive after strike

At least 200 health workers at Bor Civil Hospital have received their October incentives, the minister of health in Jonglei state has said.



Last month, the health workers downed their tools for two days after the state government and its partners failed to clear their two-month incentive arrears.

The medics had given the state authority and its partners to give them their dues within three working days or otherwise they would stage the strike.

But with an intervention by the state governor, which blamed the payment delays on transition of health partners, the health workers accepted a promise to pay them within two weeks.

The state minister of health, Atong Kuol, was speaking to Eye Radio this morning…

“Yes, I can confirm with you that as previously promised by UNICEF that the salaries would be paid at the state and especially Bor State Hospital and county health department,” the state minister of health, Atong Kuol, told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

“The money reached Bor town on Saturday through Eco bank and that was when the payment was started. And as we speak today on Tuesday 23rd, I confirmed with the hospital administration that out of 227 that were supposed to receive their incentives.

“Only nine have not received and that means 218 have received their incentives. As per the counties, it was started on Saturday and as per today, I believe by now they have received if not then a few of them but the money has already been paid.”

The workers are financially supported by UNICEF through Médicos del Mundo or MDM.

However, after the MDM contract ended CARE International took up the task but the transition has been taking longer.

The incentives range between 45 and nearly 700 US dollars, depending on positions.

