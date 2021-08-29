Heavy security deployment ahead of planned protest

In a show of force, the police flanked by the National Security Service on Sunday displayed its armory and personnel in Juba ahead of the said protest planned for Monday.

An online group dubbed the ”People’s Coalition for Civil Action” has called for a countrywide protest on August 30, to demand the resignation of President Salva Kiir, Dr. Riek Machar, and the entire government.

But the police has advised the public against such demonstrations.

According to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, security has been beefed up across the country.

In the capital, Juba, there is heavy deployment. Police officers are armed with AK-47s while others carry bamboo sticks. There are also constant surveillance patrols by officers in NSS and police vehicles mounted with machine guns.

“We are not going to harm anybody…that is why you can see the police now with sticks, not with rifles. They are just going to advise people…to go on with their normal lives, we don’t want any disruption.” – said Lt Gen. James Pui Yak, Deputy Inspector-General of Police.