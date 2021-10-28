28th October 2021
Herders kill Wau man over a reply

Herders kill Wau man over a reply

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 12 hours ago

Justin Bawo, 30 | Credit | Courtesy

A charcoal dealer was allegedly killed by cattlemen over an answer to their question in Wau, Western Bahr el Ghazal State, on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Justin Bawo, 30.

His family friend told Eye Radio that he was on his way to pick up bags of charcoal when armed men attacked him at Buseri residential area at around 8:30.

The attackers, said to be five cattlemen, had asked if Bawo, who was riding a bicycle, had seen their lost cow.

When he said “No,” the herders physically assaulted him and later shot him before fleeing the scene.

“He tried to stand and walk, but he fell down. We took him to the hospital, where he died half an hour after he was operated,” John Sabena explained.

Identities of the suspects remain unknown…authorities in Wau County are yet to comment on the incident.

However, the area has often witnessed intercommunal violence characterized by revenge attack and herder-farmer tensions.

