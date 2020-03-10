Hunger drives away peace soldiers from Wau training center

A significant number of soldiers from the government side are allegedly leaving the Masna Bira training center in Wau over lack of food and poor living conditions.

They have been eating “asida” with the help of salt since last month, according to Moses J (real identity withheld to avoid reprisals).

The soldier also described the situation as appalling because there are no pit latrines, no medical supplies as well as sleeping materials.

“For the last two weeks, we have been eating posho mixed with salt only; no relish, no beans, and no oil,” Private J told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

He also revealed that there were approximately 7000 soldiers initially, but 4,000 soldiers only were counted at the parade this morning.

“This has resulted in many soldiers deserting the training and going back to their respective locations, except those who came from the cantonment site.

“Most of the government soldiers who came from different states are back; very few of them are here.”

Few months ago, some soldiers died at various training centers due to limited supplies such as medicines, and hard living conditions.

These are occuring despite recent allocation of $40 million to the NPTC to facilitate implementation of the security arrangements, especially for purchasing food, uniforms and logistics for the soldiers.

Several calls on President Salva Kiir to have the NPTC’s spending audited have seemingly been ignored.