Religious leader calls for restraint after church fistfight

The archbishop emeritus of Catholic diocese of Juba is calling for calm and restraint from violence and hostility after some youth reportedly beat up a priest and locked the St. Cathedral church on Sunday.

The group from the Archdiocese of Juba protested the appointment of Stephen Ameyu Martin in a letter to the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples on December 12.

The Vatican had announced the resignation of Archbishop Paulino Lukudu Loro, and the appointment of Bishop Ameyu the same date.

Until his appointment, Bishop Ameyu was the bishop of Torit Diocese, having served in that position since early this year.

The defiant group said they had written to the Congregation asking for dialogue over allegations raised against Bishop Ameyu, but the Vatican “ignored the concerns of the majority people of the Archdiocese”.

They also accused the newly appointed archbishop of fathering at least six children in secret.

They said Bishop Ameyu will have to work from Torit as “there is no chance for him to serve as archbishop of Juba,” adding that they will not cooperate with him.

They alleged that some government officials and priests plotted and influenced a Vatican diplomat to appoint Ameyu for their personal interests. However, the Vatican ignored their concerns.

Last week, the Vatican announced that Bishop Ameyu would be installed as archbishop of Juba on 22 March 2020 at St. Theresa’s Cathedral Kator in Juba.

In response, a group of faithfuls, mainly clergy, chiefs, women and youth, released a statement saying that the installation of Ameyu will not happen under their watch.

As a result, a fistfight ensued at St. Theresa’s Cathedral Parish, Kator, on 8 Mar 2020, leaving some faithfuls injured.

On Monday, security forces had to be deployed around the Church.

I urge all diocesan priests, religious and faithfuls of the catholic Archdiocese of Juba to refrain from violent activities immediately,” wrote Archbishop Emeritus Paulino Lukudu, who is also the apostolic administrator of Juba.

He also called on them to welcome bishop Ameyu.

