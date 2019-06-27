IDPs cut off from Wau after bridge collapsed

Wau town Mayor says more than 2, 000 internally displace persons have been cut off from humanitarian assistance after a bridge collapsed along the Wau – Agok road in Wau state.

Elizabeth Mario said the displaced who are sheltering in the southern part of Wau could not cross the bridge into the town after it collapsed last week as a result of heavy rains.

Agok which is less than 3 miles outside Wau town is reportedly hosting over 2,000 people who escaped from recent clashes between farmers and cattle keepers in Jur River County.

Mayor Elizabeth Mario told Eye Radio that it is difficult to deliver humanitarian aid across the bridge because vehicles can not even cross.

“Agok bridge is an old bridge, this is the only route to Agok, but now vehicles or people footing can not even go through because there is too much water,” she said.

Mayor Elizabeth said Wau municipality is working to repair some parts of the bridge that can still be salvaged.

She said engineers have been deployed to start the repair work which she expects to be completed within weeks.