Public schools warned against charging fees

The Minister of General Education has warned all public schools across the country from collecting school fees.

Deng Deng Hoc warns school administrators against charging students any fee –adding that education in public schools is free in South Sudan.

He said any teacher found demanding money from pupils will face undisclosed disciplinary measures.

The warning came after representatives from some states raised the concern during the 9th Ordinary Meeting of National Examination Council on Tuesday in Juba.

They said schools at the state levels were collecting registration or admission fees from children.

Deng Hoc says charging children to enroll in public schools contributes to the low turnout and low retention of pupils.

“I want to urge all the state ministries of education to look into the issue of school fees. Public schools are supposed to offer free and compulsory education, that’s what the law says and that’s what should happen,” said Hoc.

According to the constitution, the national government is tasked with the provision of the necessary financial resources to make education affordable at secondary and higher levels, including technical and vocational training.

In response, a teacher from one of the schools based in Juba – who requested privacy – told Eye Radio that public schools sometimes asks students to pay basic fee in order to fund their school meals and examination fees.