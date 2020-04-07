IGAD donates $100,000 for coronavirus fight in S Sudan

The high-level task force on coronavirus has received a 100,000-dollar check from IGAD as financial support against COVID-19.

The IGAD contribution was handed to the High-Level Taskforce by Maj. Gen. Teshome Gemechu, the chairperson of the Ceasefire and Transitional Security Arrangement Monitoring and Verification (CTSAMVM).

After receiving the check in Juba this afternoon, the first vice president Dr. Riek Machar described the contribution as valuable to the government of South Sudan.

He added that they have appealed to international partners, IGAD and the international community to help South Sudan combat the virus.

“We would like to thank the IGAD staff and we would like to thank his Excellency Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu the executive secretary of IGAD, for bringing this generous contribution to the campaign against coronavirus,” said Dr. Machar who is also the deputy chairperson of the Task Force on COVID-19.

“We want to thank IGAD on behalf of the task force and on behave of the government for this good work that they have done.”

For his part, Maj. Gen. Gemechu stated that IGAD headquarters, IGAD countries, and IGAD staff in Juba contributed what he described as a small amount of money.

He added that the regional body will continue to contribute to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

“All IGAD staff are ready to fight this pandemic disease COVID-19 and IGAD staff at the headquarters, as well as some IGAD countries and IGAD staff here in Juba, have contributed a small amount of money, this is not really the last, it will continue,” he stated.

The CTSAMVM chairperson said he hopes the pandemic ends soon.