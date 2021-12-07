Inmates, prison wardens in Malakal to benefit from new facility

More than 200 inmates and prison wardens are expected to benefit from a newly inaugurated vocational training facility in Malakal town of Upper Nile State.



The training center constructed at the vicinity of the central prison is aimed at providing vocational skills and building capacity of both the prisoners and the prison custodians.

The facility which was constructed by UNDP and the Netherlands Embassy was handed over to the authorities in Malakal Town on Monday.

According to the Spokesperson of National Prison Services, the center will offer technical skills on farming, tailoring, carpentry, auto-mechanic, electrical, and plumbing.

He stated that the project is also part of a rehabilitation program for the young offenders in the country.

“We are putting ourselves to rehabilitated and reformative institutions as it was written in our constitution. And this is the main function of national prison services that we should rehabilitate correctional institutions,” Oliver said.

“We are working gradually as we started in juba we have graduated four batches and also one in wau for Malakal the instructors are coming to train the inmate.”

For his part the Netherlands Ambassador to South Sudan Jelte Van Wieren says the training will offer productive ideas to those in detention after their jail term.

“It’s a part of a project we do with UNDP, our partners and prison services of South Sudan to provide chances for the people who are in the prison. To gain skills before they go out and then become a productive member of society,” Jelte Van Wieren told Eye Radio after the inauguration of the facility.

“The prison service together with UNDP has researched this to look at what skills are necessary and what the inmate is likely to do.

“What has been done is to start a vocational center in the prison that is an excellent development because it’s not only about punishment, but also about rehabilitation as a high priority.

“The next step is to make sure that this program is running and people feel ownership of this program so the prison services can substantial this program and build beyond.”

Some of the beneficiaries expressed their happiness and had this to say.

“I am in the prison for rape case and I am serving two years conviction. For me it’s a good chance to learn some skills while in prison,” said Elja Peter.

“I can benefit from this workshop by learning auto-mechanics. Then after I learn, I will reach a level to teach others.

“I want to learn sewing skills. It will help me. I started in Uganda in 2013 but I didn’t finish it, so I am ready,” said one of the prison wardens.

“As my college sergeant major says he wants to join the electric course, for me, I want to join the computer course to learn new skills,” one of the prison wardens said.

This is the third technical training facility inaugurated for prisoners in South Sudan by the UNDP and partners this year with two others in Juba and Wau.

