4th June 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
S. Sudan denies giving Egypt military baseBor authorities warn against protests over Sherikat shootingSSPDF confirms Lual’s deathS. Korea delivers Covid-19 testing kits to JubaInterior minister calls for calm following Sherikat killings

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Interior minister calls for calm following Sherikat killings

Interior minister calls for calm following Sherikat killings

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 4 hours ago

Protesters march in Sherikat on Wednesday after the shooting five civilians were shot dead. Photo/facebook.

The Minister of Interior has appealed to the relatives of those who died in Wednesday’s Sherikat shooting to remain calm as the government investigates the matter.

 

On Wednesday morning, an army officer related to President Salva and his bodyguards reportedly opened fire on unarmed civilians after a quarrel over land – killing five people.

According to eyewitnesses, Colonel Lual Akook wanted to clear a burial ground there in order to develop it, causing the disagreement.

The shooting triggered protests, with demonstrators blocking roads and singing the “Kiir Must Go” slogan.

“Your security agencies led by the Ministry of Interior would like to appeal to the relatives and friends of deceased that the issue is no longer your issues,” Minister Paul Mayom appealled in a press conference through Facebook live.

“It is a legal issue because these citizens are citizens of South Sudan and if they have been shot at and killed, it becomes a legal issue. Give us an opportunity to persuade legal processes as it should be, we do not expect and I do not expect any citizen and relative of the deceased to take the law into his or her own hands.”

According to the Office of the President on Wednesday, Colonel Lual Akook was arrested and he was being treated in a critical condition.

Total Page Visits: 217 - Today Page Visits: 217

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 13:30:00

News Hour: English

Listen Live
Popular Stories
John Luk Jok dies 1

John Luk Jok dies

Published Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Kiir’s relative shoots dead civilians in Juba 2

Kiir’s relative shoots dead civilians in Juba

Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020

One health-care worker dies of COVID-19, first front-line fatality in S. Sudan 3

One health-care worker dies of COVID-19, first front-line fatality in S. Sudan

Published Friday, May 29, 2020

Army arrests Lual Akook after fatal Sherikat shooting 4

Army arrests Lual Akook after fatal Sherikat shooting

Published 23 hours ago

A dozen soldiers reportedly killed in Mayom 5

A dozen soldiers reportedly killed in Mayom

Published Monday, June 1, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

S. Sudan denies giving Egypt military base

Published 2 mins ago

Bor authorities warn against protests over Sherikat shooting

Published 36 mins ago

SSPDF confirms Lual’s death

Published 1 hour ago

S. Korea delivers Covid-19 testing kits to Juba

Published 3 hours ago

Interior minister calls for calm following Sherikat killings

Published 4 hours ago

Drug and Food Authority bans Sawa-Sawa drink

Published 20 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th June 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.