Interior minister calls for calm following Sherikat killings

The Minister of Interior has appealed to the relatives of those who died in Wednesday’s Sherikat shooting to remain calm as the government investigates the matter.

On Wednesday morning, an army officer related to President Salva and his bodyguards reportedly opened fire on unarmed civilians after a quarrel over land – killing five people.

According to eyewitnesses, Colonel Lual Akook wanted to clear a burial ground there in order to develop it, causing the disagreement.

The shooting triggered protests, with demonstrators blocking roads and singing the “Kiir Must Go” slogan.

“Your security agencies led by the Ministry of Interior would like to appeal to the relatives and friends of deceased that the issue is no longer your issues,” Minister Paul Mayom appealled in a press conference through Facebook live.

“It is a legal issue because these citizens are citizens of South Sudan and if they have been shot at and killed, it becomes a legal issue. Give us an opportunity to persuade legal processes as it should be, we do not expect and I do not expect any citizen and relative of the deceased to take the law into his or her own hands.”

According to the Office of the President on Wednesday, Colonel Lual Akook was arrested and he was being treated in a critical condition.

