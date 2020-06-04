S. Korea delivers Covid-19 testing kits to Juba

The government of South Korea has donated 100 coronavirus testing kits and 20 thousand facemasks to help South Sudan in its battle against the pandemic.

The contribution arrived on Wednesday, and it is part of a package of laboratory supplies and personnel protective equipment.

According to the South Korea head of mission in South Sudan, this is the first consignment and his country will send the second and the third batches soon.

Kim Jong, stated that one test kit has a capacity of testing a thousand samples.

“We will bring more of this donation, second and the third batch will come soon especially the coronavirus pandemic related medical equipment for instance sanitizers, face masks, and more coronavirus testing kits,” Kim said.

“One of these kits can test 1,000 samples and you don’t need to wait for many hours to get the test results. It can take only an hour or one hour and 30 minutes for test results to be out, I hope this will help.”

For his part, the Director-General at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Moses Deng, says the donation will help strengthen its diagnostic capacity.

“We are now receiving protective masks and COVID-19 testing kits from the government and the people of Korea,” he said.

South Sudan has so far recorded 1,317 coronavirus cases with 6 recoveries and 14 deaths.

