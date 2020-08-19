19th August 2020
Interview: How the gov't is responding to assist people affected by floods

Interview: How the gov’t is responding to assist people affected by floods

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Hon. Gatwech Peter Kulang, the undersecretary in the ministry of humanitarian affairs & disaster management reading a statement during an interview with Eye Radio - August 18, 2020 - credit | Woja Emmanuel | Eye Radio

Torrential rains and flash floods have continued to displace thousands of people and destroy several homes across South Sudan.

Many families have been affected and dozens of villages have been destroyed by floods in mostly Jonglei, Pibor, Upper Nile, Unity, Western, and Eastern Equatoria states.

Eye Radio’s Woja Emmanuel spoke to Gatwech Peter Kulang, the undersecretary of the ministry of humanitarian affairs and disaster management on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, on how the government is responding to assist people affected by floods.

Interview Part 1:

Interview Part 2:

