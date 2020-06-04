4th June 2020
COVID-19 | Economy | Featured | Humanitarian | Interviews

Interview with FAO’s Country Rep. on how COVID-19 is impacting on agriculture &food security

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 3 mins ago

FAO Country Representative, Meshack Malo, presenting his credentials to the former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Nhial Deng Nhial - Credit | FAO South Sudan | June 7, 2020

Eye Radio spoke to UN’s FAO Country Representative, Meshack Malo about how COVID-19 is impacting agriculture and food security.

During the interview with Okot Emmanuel earlier, Mr. Malo reminded us of their programs and the target population groups for their assistance in South Sudan.

Interview Part 1:

Interview Part 2:

 

 

4th June 2020

