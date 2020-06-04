You are here: Home | COVID-19 | Economy | Featured | Humanitarian | Interviews | Interview with FAO’s Country Rep. on how COVID-19 is impacting on agriculture &food security
Eye Radio spoke to UN’s FAO Country Representative, Meshack Malo about how COVID-19 is impacting agriculture and food security.
During the interview with Okot Emmanuel earlier, Mr. Malo reminded us of their programs and the target population groups for their assistance in South Sudan.
Interview Part 1:
Interview Part 2:
