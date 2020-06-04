4th June 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live
Latest News
Nhial Deng to pursue states deadlockLawyers threaten to sue roads ministry, Shangdong for shoddy workHealth minister suspends issuance of Covid-19 negative certificatesS. Sudan denies giving Egypt Military BaseBor authorities warn against protests over Sherikat shooting

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace | Politics   |   Nhial Deng to pursue states deadlock

Nhial Deng to pursue states deadlock

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 1 min ago

Nhial Deng swears in as Minister for Presidential Affairs on June 04, 2020. Photo: PPU.

The newly appointed Minister for Presidential Affairs is expected to embark on solving the disagreement over state allocations among the peace parties, the Presidential Press Secretary has said.

Recently, Kiir unilaterally allocated Central Equatoria, Eastern Equatoria, Lakes, Warrap, Northern Bahr el-Ghazal, and Unity states to the incumbent government.

The President gave Jonglei, Western Bahr el-Ghazal, and Western Equatorial states to the main opposition group, SPLM-IO and he offered Upper Nile State to the South Sudan Opposition Alliance, a decision all parties rejected.

According to the Office of the President, Nhial Deng, who took an oath of office Thursday afternoon, will end the deadlock soon.

“The states’ government issue, nobody has accepted to discuss it again and until now, there is no progress. Let’s see the new minister taking over the presidential office, we will see how best he can organize for further meetings,” Ateny Wek Ateny told Eye Radio on Thursday.

The states have been functioning without governors, ministers, and legislators since February.

Early this month, the UN said the absence of local political leadership at the state levels contributed to the outbreak of inter-communal violence that is claiming daily.

Total Page Visits: 18 - Today Page Visits: 18

Currently on air

17:00:00 - 18:00:00

Evening Breeze

Listen Live
Popular Stories
John Luk Jok dies 1

John Luk Jok dies

Published Tuesday, June 2, 2020

Kiir’s relative shoots dead civilians in Juba 2

Kiir’s relative shoots dead civilians in Juba

Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Army arrests Lual Akook after fatal Sherikat shooting 3

Army arrests Lual Akook after fatal Sherikat shooting

Published Wednesday, June 3, 2020

One health-care worker dies of COVID-19, first front-line fatality in S. Sudan 4

One health-care worker dies of COVID-19, first front-line fatality in S. Sudan

Published Friday, May 29, 2020

A dozen soldiers reportedly killed in Mayom 5

A dozen soldiers reportedly killed in Mayom

Published Monday, June 1, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Nhial Deng to pursue states deadlock

Published 1 min ago

Interview with FAO’s Country Rep. on how COVID-19 is impacting on agriculture, food security

Published 46 mins ago

Lawyers threaten to sue roads ministry, Shangdong for shoddy work

Published 2 hours ago

Health minister suspends issuance of Covid-19 negative certificates

Published 2 hours ago

S. Sudan denies giving Egypt Military Base

Published 4 hours ago

Bor authorities warn against protests over Sherikat shooting

Published 4 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
4th June 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.