You are here: Home | Featured | Interviews | Interview with UK ambassador to South Sudan – Chris Trott
The UK ambassador to South Sudan, Chris Trott talks about the revitalized peace agreement during the Dawn show Tuesday, January 7, 2020. This is the Envoy’s first interview with Eye Radio in 2020.
Published 7 mins ago
Published 56 mins ago
Published 2 hours ago
Published 22 hours ago
Published 23 hours ago
Published 23 hours ago
Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.
Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.