29th January 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | National News   |   Invest in youth, gov’t told

Invest in youth, gov’t told

Author: Nana Alfred | Published: 3 mins ago

UN Youth Envoy, Ms. Jayathma Wickramanayake | Credit | UN

Invest more in projects that can empower South Sudanese youth to become productive citizens, the United Nations Youth Envoy has urged the government and its development partners.

Ninety percent of the youths do not have formal employment due to lack of a vibrant private sector opportunities in agriculture, tourism and natural resources, According to the 2019 South Sudan State of Adolescents and Youth Report launched on Tuesday.

The report also shows that 94 percent of young people join the labor force with less than a primary education.

The UN Youth Envoy, Ms. Jayathma Wickramanayake, says the unfavorable statistics on youth development should be an “eye opener” for the government and its development partners to genuinely understand challenges facing young people in South Sudan.

Ms. Jayathma argues that more investment in youth development projects can help solve challenges facing young people in the country.

“I think if we don’t put that special focus especially in a country like South Sudan where so much of the population is young people, then we are failing young people and when we fail young people we do not only fail young people, we fail the entire world,” She said during the launch of the report in Juba on Tuesday.

For his part, the Minister of Education, Deng Deng Hoc, who represented the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports, said:

“We will exert more efforts to ensure more youth access employment especially paid employment as well as income generation activities.”

The event was organized by the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports together with UNESCO, UNFPA with support from the Government of Sweden.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
29 killed in Abyei attack 1

29 killed in Abyei attack

Published Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Dr. Machar’s 2-week mission ends, unsuccessfully 2

Dr. Machar’s 2-week mission ends, unsuccessfully

Published Monday, January 27, 2020

Kiir sacks Central Bank Governor 3

Kiir sacks Central Bank Governor

Published Thursday, January 23, 2020

Machar to come back for last try to break stalemate 4

Machar to come back for last try to break stalemate

Published Monday, January 27, 2020

Pregnant and lactating soldiers discovered at cantonment sites 5

Pregnant and lactating soldiers discovered at cantonment sites

Published Friday, January 24, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Invest in youth, gov’t told

Published 3 mins ago

Kiir grants amnesty to Cirillo, Malong & others

Published 3 hours ago

Gov’t launches S. Sudan-Ethiopia road project

Published 18 hours ago

No reason to delay unity gov’t-U.S

Published 19 hours ago

Five children abducted in Bieh State

Published 20 hours ago

Machar to come back for last try to break stalemate

Published 2 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th January 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.