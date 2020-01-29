29th January 2020
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace   |   Kiir grants amnesty to Cirillo, Malong & others

Kiir grants amnesty to Cirillo, Malong & others

Author: Jale Richard | Published: 4 hours ago

South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance representatives pose after a meeting in Netherlands on Aug 30, 2019 | Credit | FB.

President Salva Kiir has granted amnesty to leaders of opposition groups that have refused to join the ongoing peace process.

Amnesty is a pardon extended by the government to a group or class of people, usually for a political offense.

In a decree read on state-owned SSBC TV on Tuesday evening, President Kiir says he has granted amnesty to all members of the South Sudan Opposition Movements Alliance (SSOMA).

The SSOMA is a coalition of nine opposition groups formed in August 2019.

Prominent members include former army generals Paul Malong Awan who is heading the South Sudan United Front/Army, and Thomas Cirillo Swaka leading the National Salvation Front or NAS.

Other members are the former SPLM party secretary general Pagan Amum Okiech, Oyai Deng Ajak, and Chirino Hiteng Ofuho.

The amnesty comes two weeks after the group signed a declaration with Kiir’s government in Rome to observe the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement and further negotiations as part of seeking a political solution to the South Sudan conflict.

They are expected to reconvene in Rome on 12 of next month for the second round of talks mediated by the Catholic Community of Sant’ Egidio in Italy.

Currently on air

09:30:00 - 13:00:00

SoundTrack Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
29 killed in Abyei attack 1

29 killed in Abyei attack

Published Wednesday, January 22, 2020

Dr. Machar’s 2-week mission ends, unsuccessfully 2

Dr. Machar’s 2-week mission ends, unsuccessfully

Published Monday, January 27, 2020

Kiir sacks Central Bank Governor 3

Kiir sacks Central Bank Governor

Published Thursday, January 23, 2020

Machar to come back for last try to break stalemate 4

Machar to come back for last try to break stalemate

Published Monday, January 27, 2020

Pregnant and lactating soldiers discovered at cantonment sites 5

Pregnant and lactating soldiers discovered at cantonment sites

Published Friday, January 24, 2020

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Invest in youth, gov’t told

Published 1 hour ago

Kiir grants amnesty to Cirillo, Malong & others

Published 4 hours ago

Gov’t launches S. Sudan-Ethiopia road project

Published 20 hours ago

No reason to delay unity gov’t-U.S

Published 20 hours ago

Five children abducted in Bieh State

Published 21 hours ago

Machar to come back for last try to break stalemate

Published 2 days ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
29th January 2020

Copyright 2020. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.