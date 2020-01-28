28th January 2020
Gov’t launches S. Sudan-Ethiopia road project

Author: Alhadi Awari | Published: 9 hours ago

The construction of the commercial road between South Sudan and Ethiopia through Pagak town has begun.
Maiwut State Governor confirmed the official launch of the project, saying graders and heavy machinery have already been assembled in Pagak.

The project is part of a trade agreement signed by President Salva Kiir and former Ethiopian Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn in February 2017.

The deal will see the construction of two major roads between the two countries.

One road will connect Bor, Boma, in central South Sudan to Dima and Raad in southern Ethiopia. The second road will connect Paloch through Pagak to Gambella.

According to Maiwut State Governor, the first phase of the 150 kilometres Paloch–Pagak road through Mathiang will be completed in March this year.

“The Ministry of Petroleum has resolved to construct this road leading to Paloch,” Bol Ruach told Eye Radio this morning.

He said GS construction company will construct the road using murram.

Governor Ruach  added that the first phase will covering 90 kilometers from Pagak to Mathiang, and then followed another 60 kilometers from Mathiang to Paloch.

The South Sudan-Ethiopia road is expected to enhance trade and access to oil fields in South Sudan.                                    –

