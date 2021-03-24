Investigate into Lowereng attack, JDB asked

The SPLA-IO has called upon the Joint Defense Board (JDB) and the ceasefire monitors to investigate the killing of its commander and four others at a cantonment site recently.

On Monday, armed men reportedly attacked Lowereng military camp in Eastern Equatoria State.

At least five soldiers were killed and some grass-thatched huts were burnt down.

The deputy military spokesperson of the SPLA-IO said the attack was carried out by unidentified assailants.

“It [base] was really burnt down and we do not know who launched the attack,” Col. Lam Paul told Eye Radio on Tuesday.

Col. Paul described the attack as a violation of the permanent security and the cessation of the hostilities agreement.

He urged the revitalized peace bodies in charge of security arrangements to hold responsible anyone involved in the aggression.

“The SPLA-IO calls upon the JDB and CTSAMVM to investigate this aggression and bring those responsible to books,” he added.

Comprised of representatives of the peace parties, the JDB is a body tasked with the implementation of security arrangements. It is yet to respond to the call.

