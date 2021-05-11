11th May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Featured | Humanitarian   |   IOM chief speaks to Eye Radio on the agency’s activities in S. Sudan

IOM chief speaks to Eye Radio on the agency’s activities in S. Sudan

Author: Okot Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

Peter Van Der Auweraert, IOM chief of mission, during a live radio show on May 10, 2021 | Credit | Lou Nelson/Eye Radio

The International Organization for Migration – Chief of Mission, Peter Van Der Auweraert – talks to Eye Radio about IOM’s activities in South Sudan and the main priorities of the organization in the country.

In the interview, Van Der Auweraert highlights the challenges IOM is facing in terms of its intervention strategies in the humanitarian situation in the country, how funding shortfalls impacted on IOM’s health operations and other related projects.

Peter Van Der speaks with Eye Radio’s Okot Emmanuel.

Play clip – Peter Van Der 1

Peter  also took the opportunity to warn young people taking desperate journeys to Europe using illegal means.

Play clip – Peter Van Der 2

Play clip – Peter Van Der 3

 

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir reconstitutes parliament 1

Kiir reconstitutes parliament

Published 19 hours ago

Diplomats pen a ‘public letter of concern’ to Kiir, his deputies 2

Diplomats pen a ‘public letter of concern’ to Kiir, his deputies

Published Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Ayii says he won’t compensate families of Pieri plane crash 3

Ayii says he won’t compensate families of Pieri plane crash

Published Thursday, May 6, 2021

Knife-wielding Egyptians harass, molest S. Sudanese teens in Cairo 4

Knife-wielding Egyptians harass, molest S. Sudanese teens in Cairo

Published Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Gov’t inks $1.5bn army housing project deal 5

Gov’t inks $1.5bn army housing project deal

Published Monday, May 10, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

IOM chief speaks to Eye Radio on the agency’s activities in S. Sudan

Published 1 min ago

Livelihood project brings new life to thousands in Bussere, WBGS

Published 1 hour ago

Kiir receives ND steering committee’s final resolutions

Published 2 hours ago

VP Igga laments latest ethnic clashes in greater Jonglei

Published 3 hours ago

Two civilians killed in NAS-SSPDF clashes in Kajo-keji

Published 7 hours ago

Kiir reconstitutes parliament

Published 19 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
11th May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.