IOM chief speaks to Eye Radio on the agency’s activities in S. Sudan

The International Organization for Migration – Chief of Mission, Peter Van Der Auweraert – talks to Eye Radio about IOM’s activities in South Sudan and the main priorities of the organization in the country.
In the interview, Van Der Auweraert highlights the challenges IOM is facing in terms of its intervention strategies in the humanitarian situation in the country, how funding shortfalls impacted on IOM’s health operations and other related projects.
Peter Van Der speaks with Eye Radio’s Okot Emmanuel.
Play clip – Peter Van Der 1
Peter also took the opportunity to warn young people taking desperate journeys to Europe using illegal means.
Play clip – Peter Van Der 2
Play clip – Peter Van Der 3
