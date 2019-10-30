IOM condemns killing of its workers in Morobo

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) has condemned the killing of its aid workers in Morobo at the weekend.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio, its volunteers – one female and two males – were caught in a crossfire during clashes that broke on Sunday morning in Isebi.

Two other male volunteers sustained injuries, one of whom is recovering from a gunshot wound.

A female volunteer and a four-year-old son of the slain female aid worker were abducted during the attack. It says their whereabouts remain unknown.

The aid workers were working in Ebola screening points in border areas between South Sudan, Uganda and Democratic Republic of Congo, tracking the spread of the deadly disease.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of our colleagues and we extend our heartfelt condolences to their families and friends,” said IOM South Sudan Chief of Mission, Jean-Philippe Chauzy in Juba.

“We call for the perpetrators of these senseless acts of violence against innocent civilians and humanitarians to be brought to justice.”

As a result, the UN migration agency has suspended EVD screening at five points of entry sites.

These are Isebi, Bazi, Kirikwa, Lasu and Okaba.

“The safety of our personnel is paramount and will not be further jeopardized until we secure guarantees for the security of all our personnel operating in Morobo County,” Chauzy added.

It’s not clear which parties carried out the attack, however, some non-signatories to the revitalized peace agreement are active in the region, particularly NAS led by former SSPDF General Thomas Cirilo.