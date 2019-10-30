End conflict, build strong and responsible institutions, leaders told

The Kenyan Special Envoy has urged South Sudanese leaders to quickly resolve to move the country out of its current political stalemate in the interest of the public.

Kalonzo Musyoka says the disagreement over the formation of the transitional government of national unity requires a political will and compromise from all parties to the revitalized peace agreement.

The parties are expected to form a coalition government next month.

But President Salva Kiir and Dr. Riek Machar have disagreed over the deadline.

Dr. Riek Machar wants key provisions in the security arrangements to be implemented before the establishment of the new government.

These include well-trained and unified army, police and national security, and the determination of the number of states.

The SPLM-IO and the National Democratic Movement have both suggested an extension of the pre-transitional period.

But the government and some politicians have rejected any further delay in the formation of the TGoNU.

Speaking in Juba on Tuesday, the Kenyan Special Envoy said the disagreements are hindering South Sudan from attracting investments.

“I urge each one of you in political leadership in this country to leverage the diversity of South Sudan and enhance it to build strong and responsible institutions that response effectively to the needs of the people,” he told the politicians, whose ambitions ignited the 5-year civil war.

The conflict, which erupted in December 2013, has reportedly claimed 400,000 lives, displaced millions, and plunged the country into economic abyss.

Musyoka appealed to the leaders to move South Sudan into an era of sustainable peace, political stability and economic growth.

“I want to urge that you marshal your commitments and drive to claim and secure the future of your country and indeed the entire region,” he added.

Over the weekend, a meeting of Regional and International Special Envoys also underscored the need for the parties to the revitalized peace agreement to redouble their efforts to ensure full implementation of the deal.

They called on partners to provide urgent political and material support to the peace process in South Sudan.