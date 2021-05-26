IRC suspends work in Panyijiar over slain aid worker

The International Rescue Committee has suspended its operations in Ganyiel Payam of Unity State following the death of Dr. Louis Edward.

The humanitarian worker was murdered on Friday at a Primary Healthcare Center in Panyijiar County.

His throat seems to have been slid with a knife and left in a pool of blood in the makeshift bathroom.

The late Edward was an employee of the International Rescue Committee or IRC.

His killers have not been arrested.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio today, the IRC said it can not continue with business as usual without first understanding the situation and re-orienting its staff.

“We also stopped operations in honor of our beloved deceased staff, and also for the sake of the psychological wellbeing of his colleagues, both from Unity state and the rest of South Sudan who are understandably very traumatized,” party read the statement.

The organization added that it will take a thorough risk assessment to ensure a safe working environment for its workers.