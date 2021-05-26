26th May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Health | Humanitarian | News   |   IRC suspends work in Panyijiar over slain aid worker

IRC suspends work in Panyijiar over slain aid worker

Author: Daniel Danis | Published: 3 mins ago

The South Sudanese doctor—who was working for the International Rescue Committee was killed inside a health facility in Ganyliel Payam, Panyijiar County, Unity State, on 21 May/Courtesy photo.

The International Rescue Committee has suspended its operations in Ganyiel Payam of Unity State following the death of Dr. Louis Edward.

The humanitarian worker was murdered on Friday at a Primary Healthcare Center in Panyijiar County.

His throat seems to have been slid with a knife and left in a pool of blood in the makeshift bathroom.

The late Edward was an employee of the International Rescue Committee or IRC.

His killers have not been arrested.

In a statement seen by Eye Radio today, the IRC said it can not continue with business as usual without first understanding the situation and re-orienting its staff.

“We also stopped operations in honor of our beloved deceased staff, and also for the sake of the psychological wellbeing of his colleagues, both from Unity state and the rest of South Sudan who are understandably very traumatized,” party read the statement.

The organization added that it will take a thorough risk assessment to ensure a safe working environment for its workers.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Socialite Amira banned from exiting country over defamation case 1

Socialite Amira banned from exiting country over defamation case

Published Saturday, May 22, 2021

Immigration boss sacked 2

Immigration boss sacked

Published Wednesday, May 19, 2021

UN helps S Sudan prepare for 2022 general elections 3

UN helps S Sudan prepare for 2022 general elections

Published Friday, May 21, 2021

Chief, son killed at home near Jebelen 4

Chief, son killed at home near Jebelen

Published Sunday, May 23, 2021

Doctors give ultimatum over ‘cold blood’ killing of colleague 5

Doctors give ultimatum over ‘cold blood’ killing of colleague

Published Monday, May 24, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

IRC suspends work in Panyijiar over slain aid worker

Published 3 mins ago

Kiir calls for ‘a people-driven constitution’

Published 8 mins ago

Importance of taking healthy nutrition during pregnancy

Published 2 hours ago

Sudanese parties return to negotiation table in Juba

Published 3 hours ago

Chinese national, soldier shot dead near Juba

Published 3 hours ago

WFP condemns looting of food aid in Pibor

Published 10 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
26th May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.