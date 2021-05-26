26th May 2021
Kiir calls for "people-driven" constitution

Authors: Emmanuel Akile | Okot Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

President Salva Kiir during the launch of workshop on the constitution making process in Juba - credit | Lou Nelson | Eye Radio | May 25, 2021

President Salva Kiir has called on the parties to the revitalized peace agreement to ensure the constitution making process is people-driven.

Kiir made the remarks yesterday during a Workshop on the Permanent Constitution-Making Process in South Sudan held in Juba.

He said the aspiration of South Sudanese should be above all interests of political parties…

“This workshop is to developed a road map for the first permanent constitution of the independence republic of South Sudan. It is absolutely critical that it reflect the aspiration of our people for freedom, equality, justice and prosperity for all,” President Kiir said.

“My fellow South Sudanese partners to the agreement and the other stake holders, those of you who have the opportunity to represent your respective category must focus and shape the permanent constitutional making process.”

“I believed we know the history of our people and their struggle and the kind of a country our people aspire to have, we want this to be a people driven process, we cannot afford to get it wrong.”

The outcome of the Workshop which is organized by RJMEC and the Max Planck Foundation for International Peace and Rule of Law, a Germany based institute pursuant to Article 6.8 of the R-ARCSS shall be central importance in determining the design and time line of the constitution making process in South Sudan.

The outcome of the Workshop shall also form the basis for drafting the legislation to be enacted to govern the constitution-making process.

South Sudan has been governed by a transitional constitutions since it got her independence in July 2011.

President Kiir  presided over the ceremony that launched the process, part of a peace deal reached with rival Riek Machar in 2018.



The ceremony was attended by all sides that signed the 2018 accord, along with international envoys from the African Union, European Union and United Nations.

26th May 2021

