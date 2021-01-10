JEDCO to cut off power supply in Juba

The Juba Electricity Distribution Company has announced plans to cut off power supply starting Tuesday.

The management of the company, also known as JEDCO, says the power halt will start Tuesday until further notice.

In a public statement this afternoon, the electricity distributor claims that the South Sudan government has “not provided the foreign currency required to make long-overdue payments for the bulk energy” they get from Ezra Construction and Development Group.

But JEDCO says it is working with stakeholders to resolve the problem to resume normal services.

The electricity distribution company has so far connected 9,990 households, 3,550 businesses, and 200 governmental institutions to the grid.

Ezra Group of companies built and is operating the 100 Megawatts Power Plant in Juba.

The government of South Sudan is expected to take over the power plant in the future according to the agreement.

The Juba City Power Distribution System was constructed with the support of the African Development Bank which provided $38 million.

While launching the power plant last year, President Salva Kiir said South Sudan shall be connected to a 400 KV line interconnecting Karuma in Uganda and Juba by 2023.

He said the country will also develop its hydropower resources –mainly in Fulla in Nimule.

