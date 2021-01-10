10th January 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | National News | News   |   JEDCO to cut off power supply in Juba

JEDCO to cut off power supply in Juba

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

File: Journalists and members of the public at Ezra Power Plant at Kondokoro, Juba, Thursday, Nov 21, 2019 | Credit | Woja Emmanuel I Eye Radio

The Juba Electricity Distribution Company has announced plans to cut off power supply starting Tuesday.

The management of the company, also known as JEDCO, says the power halt will start Tuesday until further notice.

In a public statement this afternoon, the electricity distributor claims that the South Sudan government has “not provided the foreign currency required to make long-overdue payments for the bulk energy” they get from Ezra Construction and Development Group.

But JEDCO says it is working with stakeholders to resolve the problem to resume normal services.

The electricity distribution company has so far connected 9,990 households, 3,550 businesses, and 200 governmental institutions to the grid.

Ezra Group of companies built and is operating the 100 Megawatts Power Plant in Juba.

The government of South Sudan is expected to take over the power plant in the future according to the agreement.

The Juba City Power Distribution System was constructed with the support of the African Development Bank which provided $38 million.

While launching the power plant last year, President Salva Kiir said South Sudan shall be connected to a 400 KV line interconnecting Karuma in Uganda and Juba by 2023.

He said the country will also develop its hydropower resources –mainly in Fulla in Nimule.

Currently on air

14:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Update: Peace parties distance themselves from Ateny’s extension claims 1

Update: Peace parties distance themselves from Ateny’s extension claims

Published Tuesday, January 5, 2021

Transitional Period to be extended to 2023 — Ateny 2

Transitional Period to be extended to 2023 — Ateny

Published Tuesday, January 5, 2021

12 officials locked in their hotel rooms over unpaid bills 3

12 officials locked in their hotel rooms over unpaid bills

Published Thursday, January 7, 2021

OPP: Mayen blamed for creating confusion over appointment of deputy governors 4

OPP: Mayen blamed for creating confusion over appointment of deputy governors

Published Monday, January 4, 2021

Kenya cancels visa-on-arrival, shifts to e-Visa 5

Kenya cancels visa-on-arrival, shifts to e-Visa

Published Monday, January 4, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

JEDCO to cut off power supply in Juba

Published 1 min ago

Indonesia Boeing 737 passenger plane crash site found, navy says

Published 5 hours ago

Indonesia Sriwijaya Air passenger plane missing after take-off

Published 24 hours ago

‘We feel like prisoners,’ peace soldiers say of delayed graduation

Published Saturday, January 9, 2021

Leave the hotels, go home, MP tells peace delegates

Published Saturday, January 9, 2021

Kenya makes U-turn, allows S.Sudanese to acquire visa manually

Published Saturday, January 9, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
10th January 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.