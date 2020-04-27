Jonglei criticizes cancellation of income tax

The Secretary-General of the defunct Jonglei state has criticized the national government for cancelling the personal income tax until further notice.

Last week, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs suspended remittance of personal income tax for employees of the UN, international and national NGOs until the state governments are formed.

The parties to the revitalized peace deal are yet to agree on the appointment of state governors, who shall in-turn form their respective cabinets.

The states are currently being managed by the Secretaries.

According to the national minister, Peter Mayen, the agencies will later submit the taxes to the National Revenue Authority as arrears, after the formation of the state governments.

Income tax is a charge levied on incomes of people or entities [taxpayers].

It is often a major source of revenue for a government that does not rely solely on oil revenue.

Jonglei state Secretary-General the move by the national minister will paralyze the functions of the state, including security preparedness.

Mabior Atem Mabior told Eye Radio that they rely on the income tax from employees of the aid agencies to supplement government’s grants.by the

“The budget of Jonglei state is the composition of PIT and the grants from the national government, and so for us to be effective in services delivery, we need that PIT to be paid to the state,” he asserted.

Mabior added that they rely on local revenues such as income tax to fuel generators that run government offices and “some other needs of the government.”

There are reportedly 10,000 people working for more than 600 NGOs in South Sudan.