14th June 2019
Jonglei gov't investigating alleged police brutality against school children

Author: Garang Abraham | Published: 5 hours ago

Jonglei state government says it is investigating the recent alleged police brutality against school children in Bor Town.

On Wednesday, police opened fire on protesting pupils and students of Royal High and Primary boarding and day School, wounding two.

The protests reportedly revolved around poor teaching methods and bad boarding conditions.

The peaceful protest reportedly turned violent when the school children allegedly started throwing stones at the school buildings, prompting the authorities to call police on them.

Atong Kuol Manyang is the minister of Information.

She says two ad hoc committees are looking into the matter.

“Also the minister of Local Government Duk Achuek was asked by his excellency to form a committee to look into the issue especially from the side of police officers and also look into the school administration as well as why the things they did occurred.”

