Five governors summoned over insecurity in their states

Author: Emmanuel J Akile | Published: 8 hours ago

Soldiers in Leer, Southern Liech State | File Photo

The transitional national legislative assembly has summoned five governors over insecurity in their respective states.

These are governors of Ruweng, Twic, Gogrial, Tonj and Northern Liech states.

Last month, dozens were killed and thousands displaced in separate inter-state conflicts.

Thousands of cattle were also reportedly looted during the clashes.

The latest incident occurred in Twic – leaving 15 people dead and causing tensions to rise between Twic and Northern Liech states.

As a result, some national MPs raised a motion and a resolution was passed by MPs on Wednesday to summon the governors.

They are expected to appear before the august house next week.

Mary Puru Michael is the deputy chairperson of committee for human rights and humanitarian affairs in the parliament.

“We are waiting for the governors to come so that also we question them on the same concerns, what is happening in those states. Members are concerned that this is a time that we should be experiencing peace in our country, so it is a big concern.”

