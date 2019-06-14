6.9 million at risk of hunger in South Sudan

Six point nine million people in South Sudan will face high levels of food insecurity by the end of next month.

This is according to the Food and Agriculture Organization, the United Nations Children’s Fund and the World Food Program.

The three UN agencies based their warning on the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification or IPC update released by the government this morning.

The update is based on record low stocks from the poor 2018 harvest exasperated by the delayed onset of 2019 rainy reason.

The other factors include persistent economic instability and the effects of previous years of conflict.

In a statement, Meshack Malo, an FAO Representative in South Sudan, said the update to the IPC reveals that much work needs to be done and that the recovery of food production and increase of yields in South Sudan are reliant on the maintenance of peace, and must be given a chance.