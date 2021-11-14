Jonglei, Pibor call for dowries reduction to end cattle raids

Political and community leaders from Jonglei and Greater Pibor Administrative Area have suggested a reduction of dowries to end cattle raiding and child abduction in the area.



The remarks were made during a two-day consultative meeting between leaders of the two neighboring communities aimed at identifying ways of ending the constant communal conflict.

The meeting which concluded in Juba on Thursday acknowledged some of the existing challenges of cattle rustling and child abductions as the main obstacles to peace and stability in the area.

Some of the leaders believe payment of high bride prices during marriages is one of the major triggers of cattle rustling.

According to the Chief Administrator of Pibor Administrative Area, Lokole Ame, lawmakers in the country should support the states for the execution of the resolutions.

“As governments of Jonglei and Greater Pibor, we have agreed to work together to control any criminals. The team here involves many faces and so we can control all these and by implementing this,” said the chief administrator of Pibor.

“We are against child abduction and cattle raiding and we need to include all capacities for us to work together with our national MPs.”

The forum brought together political leaders including the Former Chief Administrative Area, David Yau Yau, Jonglei State Minister of Peace Building, Malual Gabriel, youth representatives from the two sides among others.

The meeting also came up with resolutions including, recommitment to peaceful coexistence, the return of abducted persons, blood compensation, punishment of the perpetrators, and to allow free movement among the communities.

Neighboring communities – especially Dinka, Anyuak, Jie and Nuer – have often accused elements from the Pibor Administrative Area of abducting children and women and cattle raiding.

This has always resulted in revenge attacks, leaving scores dead and thousands displaced in the area.

