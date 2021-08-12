12th August 2021
Jonglei police apprehend suspected clinical officer’s killers

Author: Alhadi Hawari | Published: 4 hours ago

Maj.-Gen. Joseph Mayen Akoon, Jonglei state police commissioner pictured in Bor on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 | Credit | Deng Gai Deng

The police commissioner in Jonglei State say the suspected killers of a clinical officer in Duk County have been apprehended.

Maj.-Gen. Joseph Mayen told Eye Radio that more than three suspects were arrested over the past few days in the area.

Mabior Manyok, a clinical officer, was found dead in his room at Pajut Payam on July 28.

He was living in the compound of Medicos Del Mundo and working at Pajut Primary Health Care Center.

The police could not reveal the names of the suspected killers, saying investigations are ongoing.

The State Police Commissioner, Major General Joseph Mayen, said:

“Anybody who kills a person or injures him is responsible, according to the law.”

Late Mabior Manyok is the second medical officer working for an aid organization to die under unclear circumstances in Jonglei last month.

It is not clear who killed Mabior and how he died.

But there are unverified reports that the deceased was engulfed in a customary dispute over bride price payment.

12th August 2021

