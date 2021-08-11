Henry Odwar resigns from government

The National Minister of Mining has submitted his resignation to President Salva Kiir.

Henry Dilah Odwar, who is also the deputy chairperson of the SPLM-IO stepped down from leading any position within the revitalized transitional government of national unity.

In the brief resignation letter seen by Eye Radio, Odwar said the move is effective Wednesday, August 11, 2021.

He did not provide reasons behind his resignation.

However, an official from the SPLM-IO told Eye Radio that Mr. Odwar has been sick over the last several months.

“He is receiving treatment abroad.”

Odwar was appointed as the national Minister of Mining in March last year after being nominated by the SPLM-IO.

