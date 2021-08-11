11th August 2021
Little girl, young man die in attack on PSV along Nimule road

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 1 min ago

Toyota Voxy [Noah] that was attacked on Juba-Nimule highway, Wednesday, August 11, 2021. Courtesy

At least two people have been killed in an attack on a passenger vehicle along the Juba-Nimule highway on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the owner of the vehicle, the Toyota Voxy departed Juba for Nimule at 9 AM with 7 passengers.

Alier Makoi Acuoth said those shot died instantly.

“There were two cars; one was in front and ours was behind,” Makoi narrated, “the road at the junction at Karpeto area is not good, so the cars slowed down, that is when the attackers shot at the first car.”

He added that the “driver of my car tried to turn around, but unfortunately they shot the car from behind.”

Mr. Makoi stated that three others were injured with broken arms.

The National Police Spokesperson also confirmed the attack.

According to Major General Daniel Justin, the incident happened between Moli and Karpeto at 12:15 PM local time.

“Two died on the spot; a small girl of 11 years and a young man of 22 years. Others got injured and one person is missing.”

Maj. Gen. disclosed that security forces have been deployed in the area to secure travelers.

According to witnesses, the attackers are believed to be men in uniform.

