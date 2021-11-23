23rd November 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Economy | News   |   Juba City Council to digitize taxation

Juba City Council to digitize taxation

Author: Michael Daniel | Published: 57 seconds ago

Salamon Pitia [center] the deputy mayor for Administration and Finance of Juba City Council addressing media on Saturday in his office in Juba - credit | Michael Daniel/Eye Radio | Nov. 20, 2021

The Juba City Council has disclosed that it has digitized collection of taxes, the Deputy Mayor for Administration and Finance of the council has said.

This is in an attempt to stamp out corruption in the institution’s current system.

The move comes nearly a week after the chamber of commerce threatened twice to drag to court the city management for over-taxing traders.

The national chamber of commerce said it had received more complaints from traders in the capital, saying the council continued to demand unreasonable fees.

It said shop owners reported paying 7,000 pounds as a fine for a used bottle of water found near their kiosks.

Salamon Pitia, the deputy mayor for Administration and Finance of Juba City Council explains why the city council wants to install a modern tax system.

“We have introduced the digitalize collection, and we have already signed the agreement with the company and the machines have arrived. I believe that is going to control us and nobody will be able to cheat on traders,” Pitia explained.

“This is one method we believe will reduce over-taxing and corruption everywhere.

“We have a small machine these people will be moving with, when you pay, immediately they will print for you the receipt and that receipt will be reflected, and we shall monitor from headquarter here.”

Pitia went on to say the city council has contracted a local company he identified as States-man Company to set up the data system.

The company is expected to start the work next month.

Currently on air

08:00:00 - 08:15:00

News Hour: Arabic

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Netizens express mixed reactions to axing of Juba mayor 1

Netizens express mixed reactions to axing of Juba mayor

Published Friday, November 19, 2021

66 gov’t houses occupied by former officials-Elia 2

66 gov’t houses occupied by former officials-Elia

Published Saturday, November 20, 2021

NSS accused of beating 20 disabled people in forced eviction 3

NSS accused of beating 20 disabled people in forced eviction

Published Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Kiir reconstitutes legislative assemblies for four more states 4

Kiir reconstitutes legislative assemblies for four more states

Published Thursday, November 18, 2021

Religious leader pushes for accountability in Lundin Energy atrocities 5

Religious leader pushes for accountability in Lundin Energy atrocities

Published Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Juba City Council to digitize taxation

Published 57 seconds ago

Machar, Nyandeng doubt 2023 elections will take place

Published 14 hours ago

IGAD welcomes reinstatement of Sudanese PM

Published 15 hours ago

USAID calls on survivors of gender-based violence to speak up

Published 16 hours ago

Denay directs security to probe murder of Pibor natives in Bor

Published 17 hours ago

Two dead in Uror revenge attack

Published 17 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
23rd November 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.