Juba City Council to digitize taxation

The Juba City Council has disclosed that it has digitized collection of taxes, the Deputy Mayor for Administration and Finance of the council has said.



This is in an attempt to stamp out corruption in the institution’s current system.

The move comes nearly a week after the chamber of commerce threatened twice to drag to court the city management for over-taxing traders.

The national chamber of commerce said it had received more complaints from traders in the capital, saying the council continued to demand unreasonable fees.

It said shop owners reported paying 7,000 pounds as a fine for a used bottle of water found near their kiosks.

Salamon Pitia, the deputy mayor for Administration and Finance of Juba City Council explains why the city council wants to install a modern tax system.

“We have introduced the digitalize collection, and we have already signed the agreement with the company and the machines have arrived. I believe that is going to control us and nobody will be able to cheat on traders,” Pitia explained.

“This is one method we believe will reduce over-taxing and corruption everywhere.

“We have a small machine these people will be moving with, when you pay, immediately they will print for you the receipt and that receipt will be reflected, and we shall monitor from headquarter here.”

Pitia went on to say the city council has contracted a local company he identified as States-man Company to set up the data system.

The company is expected to start the work next month.

