23rd November 2021
Eight children among 12 people feared dead as boat capsizes in Manyo County

Author: Elsheikh Chol | Published: 1 min ago

At least twelve people including eight children are feared dead after a boat they were travelling on sank in the White Nile in Manyo County yesterday.

This is according to William Omai Gufa, the head of Renk County River Transport Association.

William says the boat was heading to Malakal from Giger when it sank with 28 people aboard at Nyanouar in Manyo County on Monday morning.

He stated that sixteen of the passengers were rescued and taken to Kaka town for treatment.

William says missing victims are from two families.

“The boat departed from Geiger and passed here at night and when it reached an area called Thour- Gowang at around 5 AM it was given a green light to proceed,” William narrated the incident to Eye Radio on Monday.

“After it reached an area called Nyanouar at thour- Gowang Payam where the incident occurred at around 10 AM in the morning.

“Some boats went and rescued some passengers. According to the information we have in our office, those who are missing now are 12 including 8 children, boat driver and his assistant. All of them are missing.”

Eight children among 12 people feared dead as boat capsizes in Manyo County

