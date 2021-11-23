Abiy says he’ll ‘lead army from battlefront’

Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed says he will lead his country’s army “from the battlefront” beginning Tuesday, a dramatic new step by the Nobel Peace Prize-winner in a devastating year-long war.

“Starting tomorrow, I will mobilize to the front to lead the defense forces,” Mr Abiy, said in a statement posted on Twitter late on Monday.

“Those who want to be among the Ethiopian children, who will be hailed by history, rise up for your country today. Let’s meet at the front,” he added.

It came after the ruling Prosperity Party’s executive committee met on Monday to discuss the war.

The defense minister told local media after the meeting that security forces would be embarking on a “different action” over the conflict.

Since last November, the government and Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF)’s forces have been engaged in a war that started in Tigray and spread into neighboring Amhara and Afar regions.

The TPLF has formed an alliance with other insurgent groups including the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) as the conflict.

Special envoys from the African Union and the US have been trying to broker a ceasefire in recent days but there has been little progress so far.

The conflict has killed thousands of people, forced millions from their homes and hundreds of thousands others are facing famine.

