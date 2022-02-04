Juba City Council warns illegal drugs users of punitive measures

The Juba City Council has warned users of illegal drugs of punitive measures, and imposed restrictions on the sales of liquor in residential areas.



The forbidden drugs include Marungi, opium, or otherwise called bang, and rubber solution.

In an order dated 3rd, February, 2022, the city Mayor, Michael Allajabu cited the substances as unlawful.

In a similar order, Allajabu banned the sales, distribution and consumption of all sorts of alcohol in residential areas, tea or eating places under the council’s authority.

“Alcohol beverages, beers, and spirits such as Royal Gin, Star Gin , Rhino Waragi and all other types manufactured and imported brand, shall be sold and consumed in specifically registered, licensed and authorized places,” the order partly reads.

The authorized places, according to the Mayor’s order include, hotels, first class restaurants, wholesales agents, bars, lodges and guesthouses.

Mayor Allajabu also cautioned liquor stores and shops against selling the substance to under age.

The order came into force as of Thursday this week.

This comes after members of the public complained weeks ago about too much consumption of alcohol in the city with many young people getting wasted and husbands losing family responsibilities.