Juba denies supporting Tigray forces

The government of South Sudan has denied allegations that it has been involved in supporting rebel fighters in Ethiopia.



According to the Minister of Information, there have been outgoing claims on social media alleging that the government in Juba is sending weapons to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front or the TPLF.

Michael Makuei refutes the claims saying that South Sudan is not involved in the northern Tigray region violence and has no interest in such an intervention.

“There is an outgoing confusion in the social media on the participation of the government of South Sudan in one way or the other supplying arms to the Ethiopian rebels,” Makuei said.

“There is no way we can work against the government of Ethiopia because the Ethiopian people and the government of Ethiopia have been standing with us and without the Ethiopian people and the government, we wouldn’t have been independent today.

“There is no way whereby we can say we are supporting the rebels in order to overthrow the government in Ethiopia.”

Makuei described the allegations as unjustified and unsubstantiated intended at creating division between South Sudan and Ethiopia.

He warned any individual involved in supplying arms to the Tigray rebels of tougher consequences.

“If there are any individuals who might be selling arms, then these are individuals who might have been in possession of their own private firearms,” Makuei said.

“If they are doing that then this is at their own risk and if the Ethiopian government can get hold of these people then they should be brought to book.”

Recently, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed claimed foreign forces have fought alongside Tigray fighters in recent battles in the Amhara region.

Fighting erupted in the northern Tigray region in early November last year after forces loyal to the then-governing party there – the TPLF – attacked army bases across in the region.

In late November, federal troops ousted the TPLF from the capital Mekelle and the Ethiopian government declared victory.

Thousands of people died in the conflict, hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes and there are shortages of food, water and medicine in the region.

