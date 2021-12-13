13th December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Juba denies supporting Tigray forces

Juba denies supporting Tigray forces

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 12 hours ago

The government of South Sudan has denied allegations that it has been involved in supporting rebel fighters in Ethiopia.

According to the Minister of Information, there have been outgoing claims on social media alleging that the government in Juba is sending weapons to the Tigray People’s Liberation Front or the TPLF.

Michael Makuei refutes the claims saying that South Sudan is not involved in the northern Tigray region violence and has no interest in such an intervention.

“There is an outgoing confusion in the social media on the participation of the government of South Sudan in one way or the other supplying arms to the Ethiopian rebels,” Makuei said.

“There is no way we can work against the government of Ethiopia because the Ethiopian people and the government of Ethiopia have been standing with us and without the Ethiopian people and the government, we wouldn’t have been independent today.

“There is no way whereby we can say we are supporting the rebels in order to overthrow the government in Ethiopia.”

Makuei described the allegations as unjustified and unsubstantiated intended at creating division between South Sudan and Ethiopia.

He warned any individual involved in supplying arms to the Tigray rebels of tougher consequences.

“If there are any individuals who might be selling arms, then these are individuals who might have been in possession of their own private firearms,” Makuei said.

“If they are doing that then this is at their own risk and if the Ethiopian government can get hold of these people then they should be brought to book.”

Recently, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed claimed foreign forces have fought alongside Tigray fighters in recent battles in the Amhara region.

Fighting erupted in the northern Tigray region in early November last year after forces loyal to the then-governing party there – the TPLF – attacked army bases across in the region.

In late November, federal troops ousted the TPLF from the capital Mekelle and the Ethiopian government declared victory.

Thousands of people died in the conflict, hundreds of thousands have been forced from their homes and there are shortages of food, water and medicine in the region.

Popular Stories
Dr. Riek suggests change of “South Sudan” name 1

Dr. Riek suggests change of “South Sudan” name

Published Saturday, December 11, 2021

MPs boo Acuei for being vague and informal 2

MPs boo Acuei for being vague and informal

Published Wednesday, December 8, 2021

7 killed in fresh clashes between SSPDF and NAS forces in Lainya 3

7 killed in fresh clashes between SSPDF and NAS forces in Lainya

Published Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Juba City bulldozes ‘Hong Kong’ neighborhood of Kiir’s residence 4

Juba City bulldozes ‘Hong Kong’ neighborhood of Kiir’s residence

Published Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Dr Biar pushes for election-based political power 5

Dr Biar pushes for election-based political power

Published Thursday, December 9, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

IGAD demands $9 million from S Sudan

Published 4 hours ago

Activist urges Machar to replace Acuei over incompetence

Published 5 hours ago

UNICEF calls for an end to child marriage in S Sudan

Published 5 hours ago

S Sudan Episcopal Church consecrates two new bishops

Published 5 hours ago

Name Change: Machar criticized for ignoring citizens’ plight

Published 6 hours ago

Aweil residents warned of a strange disease affecting fish in Lol River

Published 7 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.