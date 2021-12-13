13th December 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  Justice | News   |   Two suspects arrested over fisherman killing in Bor

Two suspects arrested over fisherman killing in Bor

Author: Obaj Okuj | Published: 13 hours ago

Police man guards jail in Bor town - courtesy

Police in Bor have arrested two people suspected of killing a fisherman recently.

On Thursday, security forces discovered the body of Mr Wel Alier killed while fishing along the Nile and his body dumped.

According to the Police Commissioner of Jonglei State, the two men were apprehended following a thorough analysis into the killing.

One suspect has been identified by his single name as Agutok Alier while the other remains unanimous.

Major General Joseph Mayen Akoon says a case has been opened and investigations are underway to establish the motive of the killing.

“The people who are accused of killing a man have been brought to custody. They are now under police custody,” Akoon told Eye Radio.

“The investigation is going on and there are two suspects, the first accused is called Aguto Alier, I don’t know the name of the second suspect if it’s confirmed the law procedures will go on.”

Popular Stories
Dr. Riek suggests change of “South Sudan” name 1

Dr. Riek suggests change of “South Sudan” name

Published Saturday, December 11, 2021

MPs boo Acuei for being vague and informal 2

MPs boo Acuei for being vague and informal

Published Wednesday, December 8, 2021

7 killed in fresh clashes between SSPDF and NAS forces in Lainya 3

7 killed in fresh clashes between SSPDF and NAS forces in Lainya

Published Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Juba City bulldozes ‘Hong Kong’ neighborhood of Kiir’s residence 4

Juba City bulldozes ‘Hong Kong’ neighborhood of Kiir’s residence

Published Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Dr Biar pushes for election-based political power 5

Dr Biar pushes for election-based political power

Published Thursday, December 9, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

IGAD demands $9 million from S Sudan

Published 5 hours ago

Activist urges Machar to replace Acuei over incompetence

Published 5 hours ago

UNICEF calls for an end to child marriage in S Sudan

Published 5 hours ago

S Sudan Episcopal Church consecrates two new bishops

Published 6 hours ago

Name Change: Machar criticized for ignoring citizens’ plight

Published 7 hours ago

Aweil residents warned of a strange disease affecting fish in Lol River

Published 8 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
13th December 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.