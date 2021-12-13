Two suspects arrested over fisherman killing in Bor

Police in Bor have arrested two people suspected of killing a fisherman recently.



On Thursday, security forces discovered the body of Mr Wel Alier killed while fishing along the Nile and his body dumped.

According to the Police Commissioner of Jonglei State, the two men were apprehended following a thorough analysis into the killing.

One suspect has been identified by his single name as Agutok Alier while the other remains unanimous.

Major General Joseph Mayen Akoon says a case has been opened and investigations are underway to establish the motive of the killing.

“The people who are accused of killing a man have been brought to custody. They are now under police custody,” Akoon told Eye Radio.

“The investigation is going on and there are two suspects, the first accused is called Aguto Alier, I don’t know the name of the second suspect if it’s confirmed the law procedures will go on.”

Share with friends: Facebook twitter



Juba denies supporting Tigray forces Previous Post