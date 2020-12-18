Juba high court judge decries poor working conditions

A judge at the Court of Appeal in Juba has expressed concerns over what he calls poor working conditions of judicial officials.

This is after the judges and justices said they have gone for six months without receiving their salaries.

Judge Stephen Simon reveals that most judges and justices do not have the means of transport to work.

As a result, he says, many of them do not report to work regularly.

Judge Stephen Simon told Eye Radio on Thursday that the last time vehicles were bought for judges was 9 years ago.

“The court is going through difficult conditions. We have a challenge of transport for judges. The last time vehicles were bought for us was in 2011 and they are now very old and broken down. They are not being repaired. Judges use their own means to come to the court,” Judge Stephen said.

“The number of other supporting staff has reduced, they don’t even report to work regularly. They don’t have a means of transport. We have not received a salary for 6 months.”

In June 2017, judges and justices went on strike demanding better working conditions and pay rise.

They also called for the removal of the Chief Justice, Chan Reech Madut, who they said had failed to address their demands.

But some of them — accused of spearheading the strike were dismissed.

