Peace monitor hopes for full gov’t formation this Christmas

The interim chairperson of South Sudan’s peace monitoring body is appealing to the peace parties to complete the formation of the unity government as a Christmas gift to South Sudanese.

The unity government, according to the revitalized peace agreement should have been formed eight months from the signing of the deal in September 2018.

But two years after the signing of the peace accord, critical tasks remain unimplemented and the coalition government is only partly formed.

“I wish the leadership here would give us a Christmas gift of formation of a complete government,” said Maj. Gen. Charles Tai Gituai, the interim chairperson of the Reconstituted Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission.

“We want to see appointments done for all the positions, state governments formed, the appointment of the TNLA members, and army graduation.”

“That to me would be the best Christmas gift that the people of South Sudan can receive and I believe that can happen,” added the peace monitor.



Since the signing of the revitalized peace agreement in September 2018, the parties are still struggling to implement critical parts of the peace deal.

These include; the reconstitution of the transitional national legislature, the reunification of forces, full establishment of state governments constitutional making process, the economic sector reforms, and other provisions.

R-JMEC is responsible for monitoring and overseeing the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement — and mandate and tasks of the Transitional Government of National Unity, including the adherence of the Parties to the agreed timelines and implementation schedule.

