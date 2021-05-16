16th May 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News   |   Juba-Nimule road accident injures four

Juba-Nimule road accident injures four

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 1 min ago

Four people sustained serious injuries in the grisly accident/Courtesy photo

A terrible accident along Juba-Nimule Road has left at least four people injured this morning.

Two vehicles reportedly collided head-on in a place called Kubi near Jebelen.

According to an eyewitness, four people that sustained serious injuries have been transferred to Aru Junction for treatment.

Pictures shared on social media by some eyewitnesses also show some survivors laying on the tarmac helpless.

“The accident happened just a few kilometers after Jebelen in a place called Kubi it is a head-on collision between a car coming from Juba and another coming from Nimule,” said journalist Kay Emmanuel Duku who witnessed it on his way to Nimule.

“One of the passengers is in critical condition and the driver for the car that came from Juba broke his both legs and still, there were no people to rescue.”

It is not clear what caused the accident but eyewitness cite overspending.

Motor accidents are common along the Nimule-Juba road. Some of them have been fatal.

Drivers attribute some of the accidents to the bad road condition consumed by numerous potholes.

Since its commissioning in 2012, the 192-kilometer road has not seen major maintenance.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Kiir reconstitutes parliament 1

Kiir reconstitutes parliament

Published Monday, May 10, 2021

Gov’t inks $1.5bn army housing project deal 2

Gov’t inks $1.5bn army housing project deal

Published Monday, May 10, 2021

S.Sudan sets up 20 MW solar farm near Juba 3

S.Sudan sets up 20 MW solar farm near Juba

Published Monday, May 10, 2021

S Sudanese woman suffers sexual violence in Egypt 4

S Sudanese woman suffers sexual violence in Egypt

Published Monday, May 10, 2021

Thousands reportedly displaced in Pibor inter-communal violence 5

Thousands reportedly displaced in Pibor inter-communal violence

Published Sunday, May 9, 2021

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Juba-Nimule road accident injures four

Published 1 min ago

Five arrested for ‘killing’ lactating mothers in Lakes

Published 2 hours ago

Juba, Moscow seek to bolster ties

Published 5 hours ago

Israel strike in Gaza destroys building housing international media

Published 23 hours ago

Ayii denies illegally benefiting from community oil money

Published Saturday, May 15, 2021

Jonglei Governor maintains Dr. Agot as Bor Mayor

Published Saturday, May 15, 2021

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
16th May 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.