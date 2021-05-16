Juba-Nimule road accident injures four

A terrible accident along Juba-Nimule Road has left at least four people injured this morning.

Two vehicles reportedly collided head-on in a place called Kubi near Jebelen.

According to an eyewitness, four people that sustained serious injuries have been transferred to Aru Junction for treatment.

Pictures shared on social media by some eyewitnesses also show some survivors laying on the tarmac helpless.

“The accident happened just a few kilometers after Jebelen in a place called Kubi it is a head-on collision between a car coming from Juba and another coming from Nimule,” said journalist Kay Emmanuel Duku who witnessed it on his way to Nimule.

“One of the passengers is in critical condition and the driver for the car that came from Juba broke his both legs and still, there were no people to rescue.”

It is not clear what caused the accident but eyewitness cite overspending.

Motor accidents are common along the Nimule-Juba road. Some of them have been fatal.

Drivers attribute some of the accidents to the bad road condition consumed by numerous potholes.

Since its commissioning in 2012, the 192-kilometer road has not seen major maintenance.

