16th May 2021
Five arrested for ‘killing’ lactating mothers in Lakes

Published: 6 mins ago

Counties of Lakes State/Wikipedia

Police in Juba have arrested five suspects in connection with the killing of two lactating mothers in Lakes State.

The two women were shot dead in Akot Payam of Rumbek East County late last month.

The two victims identified as Achol Mading and Awut Kau had gone to fetch water at a nearby borehole when two unidentified men approached them.

According to a local chief, the two men asked for directions, but when the three women realized the men were strangers in their area, they attempted to run.

But the men reportedly shot at them. One of the women was shot in the throat and legs, while the other was shot in the chest twice.

The Police Commissioner in Lakes State, Captain Elijah Mabor Makuach, now says five suspects were intercepted in Juba on Friday trying to escape.

“They were arrested and they will be transported back to Lakes State to attend the case,” captain Mabor told Eye Radio Sunday.

“They were about six but five were arrested and one escaped but we are still following that criminal at large to bring him to book because they are armed youth criminals.”

He added that the six belong to an armed criminal group that terrorizes the civil population in Lakes State.

Five arrested for 'killing' lactating mothers in Lakes

