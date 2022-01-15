15th January 2022
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  National News | News | Peace | States   |   Juba to investigate Misseriya attacks in Aweil

Juba to investigate Misseriya attacks in Aweil

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 12 seconds ago

VP Hussein Abdelbaggi Akol speak to the media on the Christmas Eve. Photo credit: Curtesy

The Vice President for Service Cluster says the unity government will investigate the recent violence in Aweil East County of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State that reportedly left scores dead.

Last week, authorities there said repeated attacks by suspected Misseriya tribesmen killed at least 24 people displacing thousands others into neighboring communities.

The frequent violence prompted the state government to close the western border with Sudan indefinitely until the dispute is resolved.

Conflict there has existed for years amongst the three ethnic groups of Dinka Malual, Rezigat and the Misseriya nomads.

According to Hussein Abdelbagi Akol, the Juba government will engage authorities in the border areas to find an amicable solution to the conflict.

“We need to find an amicable solution to the problems between us and those in North Sudan particularly on the crises amongst the Bagara, Rezigat, Dinka Malual and the Misseriya”,  Abdelbaggi was speaking in Gok-Machar in Aweil North County on Friday.

Locals in in the Bahr el Ghazal region have clashed with the Misseriya tribesmen for years. Fighting there has been associated to wrangle over grazing land, water and pasture for animals.

Several peace conferences between the Dinka Malual and Misseriya have been held in the past, with the two sides resolving to main peace, monitor crime, and payment of blood compensation in case of murder.

But conflicts have continued despite the peace efforts.

Currently on air

13:00:00 - 17:00:00

Weekend Sports Show

Listen Live
Popular Stories
Father marries teenage daughter to rich man for house 1

Father marries teenage daughter to rich man for house

Published Monday, January 10, 2022

49 arrested over visa fraud in Juba 2

49 arrested over visa fraud in Juba

Published Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Obuto threatens to use force against bandits in Eastern Equatoria 3

Obuto threatens to use force against bandits in Eastern Equatoria

Published Monday, January 10, 2022

Ex- minister in hiding after disagreeing with Governor Futuyo 4

Ex- minister in hiding after disagreeing with Governor Futuyo

Published Tuesday, January 11, 2022

Animu at Juba main prison, pending trial – Immigration 5

Animu at Juba main prison, pending trial – Immigration

Published Thursday, January 13, 2022

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Juba to investigate Misseriya attacks in Aweil

Published 12 seconds ago

Malakal IDPs camp reopened following tension over land

Published 21 hours ago

Committee calls for patience as it probes alleged land grabbing

Published 21 hours ago

Authorities discuss return of Mangala IDPs – Governor Adil

Published 22 hours ago

Rival Mundari sections agree to end clashes

Published 22 hours ago

WES releases 100m ssp for education sector

Published 23 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
15th January 2022

Copyright 2022. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.