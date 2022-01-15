Juba to investigate Misseriya attacks in Aweil

The Vice President for Service Cluster says the unity government will investigate the recent violence in Aweil East County of Northern Bahr el Ghazal State that reportedly left scores dead.

Last week, authorities there said repeated attacks by suspected Misseriya tribesmen killed at least 24 people displacing thousands others into neighboring communities.

The frequent violence prompted the state government to close the western border with Sudan indefinitely until the dispute is resolved.

Conflict there has existed for years amongst the three ethnic groups of Dinka Malual, Rezigat and the Misseriya nomads.

According to Hussein Abdelbagi Akol, the Juba government will engage authorities in the border areas to find an amicable solution to the conflict.

“We need to find an amicable solution to the problems between us and those in North Sudan particularly on the crises amongst the Bagara, Rezigat, Dinka Malual and the Misseriya”, Abdelbaggi was speaking in Gok-Machar in Aweil North County on Friday.

Locals in in the Bahr el Ghazal region have clashed with the Misseriya tribesmen for years. Fighting there has been associated to wrangle over grazing land, water and pasture for animals.

Several peace conferences between the Dinka Malual and Misseriya have been held in the past, with the two sides resolving to main peace, monitor crime, and payment of blood compensation in case of murder.

But conflicts have continued despite the peace efforts.

