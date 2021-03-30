30th March 2021
Make a Donation

Listen Live

You are here: Home  |  News   |   Juba-Yei road attacks kill 10

Juba-Yei road attacks kill 10

Author: Woja Emmanuel | Published: 3 hours ago

A stretch of Juba-Yei road | Credit | Courtesy

At least 10 people have been killed in three separate ambushes along the Juba-Yei road in the last two days.

This is according to Paulino Lukudu, the minister of information in Central Equatoria State.

The two attacks allegedly occurred between Kuli Papa and Ganji in Juba County; while the other happened between Limbe and Kenyi payam in Lainya County.

The state government has accused the National Salvation Front or NAS forces loyal to Gen. Thomas Cirilo of being behind the attack

Lukudu blamed the attacks on an armed opposition group.

“On Sunday, 28 March 2021, at around evening hours, NAS forces loyal to Thomas Cirilo ambushed four private vehicles coming from Yei to Juba in an area called Ganji and killed the four drivers and burnt to ashes the four vehicles,” he told Eye Radio.

“The four drivers killed were three Ugandans and one South Sudanese.

“This morning 29th March, between Limbe and Kenyi in an area called Kinda, they also killed two motorcycle riders and shot one passenger vehicle but the driver managed to drive off and escape the deadly scene.”

“In Ganji stream, the same NAS forces burnt down a passenger vehicle and killed four civilians. They have killed ten people in total.”

The National Salvation Front or NAS is yet to comment on the allegations.

Currently on air

15:00:00 - 17:00:00

Sundown Program

Listen Live
Popular Stories
No general elections in 2022 – Kiir’s office 1

No general elections in 2022 – Kiir’s office

Published Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Dr. Lam to J1: No single party can alter timeline of elections 2

Dr. Lam to J1: No single party can alter timeline of elections

Published Saturday, March 27, 2021

Over 50 cadets die while undergoing training at Rajaf 3

Over 50 cadets die while undergoing training at Rajaf

Published Saturday, March 27, 2021

UNHCR-Kenya confirms plans to close down camps in 14 days 4

UNHCR-Kenya confirms plans to close down camps in 14 days

Published Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Two diplomats die in Juba 5

Two diplomats die in Juba

Published 9 hours ago

Latest StoriesSee all stories

Police hold youth activists over Trisha Cee’s death protests

Published 3 hours ago

Governor Lobong survives a road ambush that kills two

Published 3 hours ago

Juba-Yei road attacks kill 10

Published 3 hours ago

Juba motorists decry high fuel prices, as shortage hits petrol stations

Published 6 hours ago

Court rejects appeal against Babu’s death sentence

Published 9 hours ago

Trisha Cee succumbs to injuries

Published 9 hours ago

Support Eye Radio, the first independent radio broadcaster of news, information & entertainment in South Sudan.

Make a monthly or a one off contribution.
30th March 2021

Copyright 2021. All rights reserved. Eye Radio is a product of Eye Media Limited.