Juba-Yei road attacks kill 10

At least 10 people have been killed in three separate ambushes along the Juba-Yei road in the last two days.

This is according to Paulino Lukudu, the minister of information in Central Equatoria State.

The two attacks allegedly occurred between Kuli Papa and Ganji in Juba County; while the other happened between Limbe and Kenyi payam in Lainya County.

The state government has accused the National Salvation Front or NAS forces loyal to Gen. Thomas Cirilo of being behind the attack

Lukudu blamed the attacks on an armed opposition group.

“On Sunday, 28 March 2021, at around evening hours, NAS forces loyal to Thomas Cirilo ambushed four private vehicles coming from Yei to Juba in an area called Ganji and killed the four drivers and burnt to ashes the four vehicles,” he told Eye Radio.

“The four drivers killed were three Ugandans and one South Sudanese.

“This morning 29th March, between Limbe and Kenyi in an area called Kinda, they also killed two motorcycle riders and shot one passenger vehicle but the driver managed to drive off and escape the deadly scene.”

“In Ganji stream, the same NAS forces burnt down a passenger vehicle and killed four civilians. They have killed ten people in total.”

The National Salvation Front or NAS is yet to comment on the allegations.

