30th March 2021
Governor Lobong survives a road ambush that kills two

Author: Okto Emmanuel | Published: 4 hours ago

Eastern Equatoria Governor Louis Lobong Lojore who survived road attacks on Sunday the 28 March, 2021 - credit | File Photo | curtesy

The Governor of Eastern Equatoria state has survived an attack on his convoy by gunmen in Budi County, but unfortunately one of his bodyguards and the wife of Division Commander were killed in the attack, the governor press secretary has said.

Louis Lobong was in Camp-15 to calm down tensions following the killing of 17 people in the area on Sunday night.

According to his press secretary, the governor had appealed to the youths to restrain, urging them to allow the government to pursue the attackers of the Sunday incident.

But while returning from the rally in the town centre, his convoy reportedly fell into an ambush laid by suspected youth from the area.

Aliandro Lotok said one of the bodyguards of the Governor died and three others sustained life-threatening injuries.

He added that the wife of one of the SSPDF soldiers was also killed in the attack.

Mr. Lotok disclosed that the youth also launch an attack on the military barracks where the governor was taking refuge.

The SSPDF 7th Infantry Division Commander, Major General Robert Ewot who was accompanying the Governor is said to have called for reinforcement from Juba.

When contacted this morning, governor Lobong’s bodyguard said the governor was engaged in a meeting.

Eye Radio will keep you updated.

